Nick Cannon to Return as ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Host After Apologizing for Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon is returning as host of Wild 'N Out after previously being fired from the series.

The Masked Singer emcee's return comes after reestablishing his relationship with ViacomCBS following his termination for making anti-Semitic remarks last July.

The VH1 sketch and improv comedy series had been picked up for three additional seasons before Cannon made some highly controversial comments during an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class, which aired in July.

Cannon subsequently apologized and held private meetings with prominent members of the Jewish community. He explained how he had since worked to educate himself and had learned exactly how and why his remarks were incorrect and offensive.

"Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” an MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson told ET. “Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team."

In the hourlong podcast conversation, Cannon and Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin, a former Public Enemy member, argued that Black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

The discussion then turned to skin color. "And I'm going to say this carefully," Cannon began before claiming that people who lack a certain amount of melanin are "a little less." He went on to state that those without dark skin have a "deficiency" that has caused them in the past to act out violently.

Shortly after, Cannon posted a lengthy apology in which he took responsibility for his hurtful remarks.

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," he began. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

He admitted that there "is so much I have yet to learn," explaining that he's had a "minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement."

Cannon expressed his gratitude to rabbis, community leaders and institutions that reached out to him to "enlighten" him "instead of chastising me."

He concluded by assuring his Jewish friends, new and old, "that this is only the beginning of my education -- I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

As part of his additional efforts to combat discrimination and intolerance, Cannon co-wrote an op-ed alongside Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt calling for unity and acceptance. He also toured the Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance and met with senior leadership at the institution to further his understanding.

Production on the new seasons of Wild 'N Out is expected to resume later this year, according to Variety. Re-runs of previous seasons have been added back to the programming schedule.

The news of Cannon's return comes a day after it was announced that the actor and comic has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss the start of production on the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

Actress Niecy Nash has been tapped to serve as a guest host, while Cannon quarantines, and he is expected to return for episodes later in the season. The Masked Singer season five is set to premiere in March.