Nick Carter & Howie Dorough On Returning to Vegas to Kick Off DNA World Tour (Exclusive)

The Backstreet Boys are hitting Las Vegas once again to kick off their new tour, and the guys are opening up about what it means to return to Sin City, and who might drop in during their big shows.

Nick Carter and Howie Dorough recently joined ET's Lauren Zima to talk about the upcoming DNA World Tour 2022, which kicks off in April with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Naturally, the possibility of a surprise on-stage appearance by NSYNC arose, and it turns out it isn't out of the realm of possibility.

"We're great friends with all of them," Carter said, explaining that he and Lance Bass are actually working together on a future project, not related to their tour. "We love those guys."

For Carter, both Backstreet Boys and NSYNC -- as well as many of the beloved artists who made it big in the 2000s -- hold a treasured place in many music lovers' minds, and that's exactly what the world and their fans need.

"All those people from our era hold a very special place in peoples' hearts out there, when it comes to the nostalgia, and we're taking this as an opportunity now, coming out of the pandemic and everything that’s been happening over the past couple of years, to get people in the world out there, and entertain them, and give them some time away and bring some nostalgia and happiness to everyone’s lives," Carter shared. "So we're excited to get back on tour."

"In the past, we've had lots of entertainers come up on the stage with us," Dorough added. "I mean, everybody that's around town, that's come to the show, you know, we're pretty much coaxing them to come up on stage with us. We've had Shania Twain, Donny and Marie Osmond, Reba McEntire, we've had just a slew of other entertainers that have blessed us with their presence at our show."

"So I think Vegas is definitely a place where we're always open to having entertainers come out," Dorough continued. "I think it's just great. Vegas just creates the atmosphere for entertainers [to collaborate]."

The Backstreet Boys kick off their DNA World Tour 2022 with shows at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.