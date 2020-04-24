Nick Cordero Gets Temporary Pacemaker Due to Irregular Heart Rate

Nick Cordero continues to battle various health issues.

The 41-year-old Broadway actor underwent a procedure on Friday to get a temporary pacemaker after having an irregular heart rate, amid his COVID-19 diagnosis. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news on her Instagram Story, before updating fans that his procedure went well.

"So we just got a call from the doctors about Nick and it looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's heart," the fitness trainer explained. "His heart is functioning well but he's had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last night apparently was enough to require them to do this procedure."

She explained that hopefully the pacemaker will help doctors for any future procedures that they may have to do to Cordero.

"Friday seem to be the day where we get some crazy news...I always get a little nervous when they have to take him to do anything just because he is so fragile," Kloots continued, adding that while it may be nerve-wracking, in the end, "it will help them and help Nick."

However, about an hour later, Kloots shared that she had gotten a call from the doctors who said that her husband -- who is in a medically induced coma -- was good.

"We just got a report from the hospital that he's back in his room. Procedure went well. He's doing OK after the pacemaker [was] put in," she happily said. "Everything's good. Right at 3 o'clock we got the call. So good one."

Kloots has been keeping positive amid her husband's devastating health issues. Earlier in the day, she was happy to report that the coronavirus appeared to be "out of his system."

"Good news, dada had two negative COVID tests. Yay!" she told her followers. "Which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

Cordero was hospitalized last month for pneumonia. He then tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital. Over the weekend, Kloots revealed that Cordero’s right leg was going to be amputated due to ongoing clotting issues.

Following an MRI scan earlier this week, Kloots shared that doctors think that Cordero "should have woken up by now" after 12 days out of sedation. While she believes her husband will wake up soon, in the meantime, doctors are considering slowly taking him off the ventilator and putting in a breathing tube "to help him be more comfortable."

