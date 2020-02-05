Nick Cordero Has Successful Tracheostomy Procedure, Wife Amanda Kloots Shares

Nick Cordero and his family have been through a number of ups and downs over the last weeks.

On Friday, however, his wife, Amanda Kloots, happily shared that Cordero had a successful tracheostomy procedure that will help him breathe better and allow him to be weaned off a ventilator.

"He's on the trach! They did it and he's OK!" Kloots said with a smile on her Instagram Stories. "We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health and now he was finally healthy enough today to get the trach and the ventilator is out."

"This is just amazing news because we really needed this to happen to get him off that ventilator," she continued. "I think he will be feeling better, even subconsciously feeling better. I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to be able to wake up and just have that pressure relief from his throat. Thank God."

However, after a fan left a comment explaining that the trach "is still the ventilator machine just through a different opening," Kloots clarified her update.

"The trach is a good step and one that we are happy happened for sure but it is still assisted breathing," she wrote on her IG story.

The fitness trailer also posted photos of herself and her 10-month-old son, Elvis, at the beach. She wrote that it was a "much needed" day of relaxation, as well as shared that she picked up Cordero's personal belongings at the hospital, including his wedding ring.

"I went to the hospital this morning and picked up Nicks personal items. I just felt like I wanted to keep his wedding ring, personal items, etc at home instead of the hospital," she wrote. "Nick always wore this necklace with this gorgeous medallion that was his fathers. I put it on immediately along with a pinky ring I gave him for his birthday this year. Anything to feel closer to him at this time makes me feel better. ❤️"

Friday marked 30 days since Cordero has been in the intensive care unit. He was first hospitalized for pneumonia and then tested positive for the coronavirus. The Broadway actor -- who is in a medically induced coma -- has since had a number of complications, including an infection in his lung and issues with blood clots in his right leg, which forced doctors to amputate it. He also got a temporary pacemaker to help with his irregular heart rate.

He's since tested negative for COVID-19, however, Kloots revealed on Thursday that her husband's lungs have been "severely damaged" due to the respiratory disease. She said on her Instagram Story that it was so bad that Cordero's lungs had holes in them.

"Yesterday was a very hard day. He started off with low blood count. Luckily, Nick’s CT scans came back clear of internal bleeding as of now, so that was a huge blessing," Kloots shared.

"However, we did learn that due to COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged to look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years, they said, they're that damaged," she added. "There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be."

