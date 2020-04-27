Nick Cordero's 'Waitress' Castmates Sing His Song Amid His Coronavirus Battle

Nick Cordero's Broadway family is rallying around him amid his battle with the coronavirus. The 41-year-old actor originated the role of Earl Hunterson in Sara Bareilles' musical, Waitress, and on Sunday, Bareilles, along with the show's original cast, performed Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," in support of him.

In the video, which was posted on The Show Must Go On Show's YouTube channel, Jessie Mueller, Eric Anderson, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Settle, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Claire Kean, McKenna Kean and Dakin Matthews belted out the track via Zoom.

In addition to the original Broadway cast, actors who later took on roles in the musical also lent their talents to the virtual performance, with Jenna Ushkowitz, Fran Curry, Becky Fleming, Thomas Gates, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Molly Jobe, Max Kumangai and Adele Miskie joining in.

Jodie Moore, Jeremy Morse, Jenny Pendergraft, Ragan Pharris, Marisha Ploski, Tom Sharkey, Anita Shastri, Phil Stoehr, Stephanie Torns, Ryan Vasquez and Ricky Jay Yates also participated.

Cordero tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month when he was hospitalized due to pneumonia. As a result of his battle with the virus, Cordero has had his leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker put in.

Last week, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said her husband was "doing OK," adding that "everything's good." Kloots also shared that Cordero has tested negative for the virus twice.

"We think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus," she said.

Watch the video below for more on Cordero.