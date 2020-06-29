Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Says He’s in a ‘Vicious ICU Dance Circle'

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life in the ICU. The 41-year-old Broadway star has been battling the coronavirus for almost 90 days now, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to give fans an update on his health.

Amanda's sister, Anna, had left to return home to Paris, France, after a lengthy visit with the family where she'd been helping Amanda with her 1-year-old son, Elvis. The emotional departure was also captured on the personal trainer's Instagram.

"A bit of an emotional day with Anna leaving, feeling kind of just sad. And then visiting Nick," Amanda explained. "Nick is doing OK, it's just that he's in this vicious ICU dance circle where one thing goes right and then another thing goes wrong and that thing that was wrong goes right but then the thing that was right goes wrong. To me right now it's just like how do we get out of this vicious circle, this circle of the ICU?"

She went on to share some of Cordero's struggles, saying, "There's still carbon dioxide level problems. He's still acidotic, and there's still blood pressure issues. So we kind of really need those things to get sorted in order to move forward. So I'm hoping and I'm keeping the faith that this week those things happen and we see some sort of advancement. So please keep Nick in your prayers."

Earlier this month, Cordero celebrated Father's Day in the hospital with Amanda by his side. She shared at the time that the performer was "more alert than I've seen him in a little while."

Cordero has lost 65 pounds since being in the ICU. He's battled multiple lung infections and had to have his leg amputated, in addition to other serious procedures. For more on his journey, watch the clip below: