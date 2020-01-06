Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Still 'Praying for a Miracle'

Amanda Kloots still has hope that her husband, Nick Cordero, will recover from coronavirus-related complications.

She took to Instagram over the weekend to provide another health update on Cordero, who has been hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 60 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kloots first shared a sweet throwback on Saturday of the two holding hands at sunset on a trip abroad. "Nick wrote to me on Valentines Day, 'The future’s uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear,'" she captioned it. "It's day 60 and I miss him more than ever. 💛."

On her Instagram Stories that day, she also shared a message about having faith and trusting in God.

"I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it's answered in a way we could never understand," she wrote. "Faith is a beautiful thing but also, a hard thing. True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan and his will. In that, I find peace always."

Then, on Sunday, Kloots provided a further explanation on how Cordero is doing, telling fans that's it's "been awhile" since her last update because "we've just been in a little bit of a standstill."

"We're kind of just waiting to see if Nick gets better. So there’s really, as far as updates go, not too much updates. We're at a point where we've sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we're just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good," she explained. "Nick is on a big dose of steroids to try to help with inflammation in his body so we're seeing if that works and we're just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day."

"My sister gave me great advice the other day about how sometimes you ask for a miracle... in your mind, you're asking for the miracle you're asking for, but God gives you a miracle in a different way. And that's where my faith really comes in," she continued. "I do believe that God answers prayers and that he hears prayers and in the end, it is His will to be done and I have to just keep believing that. I will continue praying and asking God for this miracle for Nick and we will see. If it's not the miracle I'm asking for, maybe it's a miracle that comes out in a different way at a different time."

Last Tuesday, Kloots shared that doctors had seen "some success" with proning, or repositioning, Cordero. The actor recently had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.

"They are going to continue doing that with him, where they flip him on his tummy, then flip him on his back, and then put him back on his tummy," she said at the time. "There's, like, 16 to 20 hour intervals where they do that. They are seeing some improvements with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising."

"They have also started some new antibiotics, and they also started a high dose of vitamin C to start to work in on his immune system. All these little things seem to be slowly helping and we're just keeping our fingers crossed that these things will continue to see some improvements," she added. "I feel very, very confident in what they are doing there and how they are helping Nick. And I feel really, really good about some of the progress that is hopefully coming our way."

