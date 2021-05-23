Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pose Together for 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The 28-year-old singer, who is hosting this year's event, stepped out to the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday in a dapper ensemble. Jonas opted for a full emerald green ensemble, completing his look with a gold chain and black boots.

His wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, posed with Nick on the red carpet. The actress looked gorgeous in gold in a sparkly embellished gown, custom designed by Dolce & Gabbana, with a plunging neckline and a waist cinching belt -- inspired by the one Beyoncé wore to 2007 BET Awards.

Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas joined the host on the red carpet. The "Jealous" singer is no stranger to the awards show, of course, as his band, the Jonas Brothers, racked up three Billboard Music Awards last year, including Top Duo/Group. The trio also performed at the ceremony in 2019. The brothers are set to perform during the telecast.

Jonas' appearance at the awards ceremony comes just days after news broke that the singer was injured while on the set of a new show last Saturday night. A source told ET at the time that Jonas was taken to a hospital and "doing OK."

ET spoke with Jonas ahead of the show, where he assumed fans that his injury was not messing with his Billboard Music Awards outfits and multiple wardrobe changes. "I should be just fine," he replied. "I'm gonna come with the 'fits."

"I'm excited. I've been a fan of the show for so long and obviously been as a nominee, as a presenter multiple times," he expressed. "But to be asked to host just feels really special.”

At the time, he also teased if his wife would be making an appearance that night, "Possibly. She's been back and forth to the U.K. shooting a new show there, which is going to be incredible. But hopefully, fingers crossed she can come and support. I don't know. I don't have a solid answer, one way or the other yet."

Winners of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be announced during the live ceremony airing Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Hear more on Jonas in the video below.

