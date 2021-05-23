Nick Jonas, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Migos and DJ Khaled Open the 2021 BBMAs With Epic Performances

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are already going crazy!

DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos kicked off Sunday's awards show in major style, performing their new hit, "WE GOING CRAZY," to a crowd of thrilled fans outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Following the epic performance, the night's host, Nick Jonas, introduced the show, assuring viewers that the in-person awards were made possible thanks to strict COVID protocols.

"It is no secret that this last year has been an insane roller coaster ride," he noted, "but how great is it to be back together again?"

here to prove he really is the "Best Host Ever"... it's @nickjonas !!! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/lXpdn4Fjc6 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

And the show didn't stop there! Next up, Jonas introduced Doja Cat and SZA, who took the stage for a colorful performance of their new hit, "Kiss Me More!"

it's no wonder this song is a charting hit 💋🔥🥵



s/o to @DojaCat and @sza for a fire #BBMAs performance from the @Xfinity stage !! pic.twitter.com/B0tqcQZMpx — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Prior to the show airing, Nick teased some surprises to ET's Kevin Frazier.

"I think that it's just such a great celebration of an amazing year in music, so many incredible artists and great performances tee'd up," he shared this past week. "I don't wanna give anything away, but I've got a few surprises up my sleeve, might be jumping up there myself... with two other guys who happen to be my brothers."

Nick sustained an injured this past week while filming something for NBC with his brothers, but didn't let that stop him from his hosting and performing duties on Sunday night.

"A fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises, but I am feeling really lucky," Nick said. "It probably could've been a little worse. So all is good."