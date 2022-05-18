Nick Jonas Reveals Daughter Malti Already Has a Favorite Uncle

Joe and Kevin Jonas may have a reason to be jealous! Nick Jonas revealed that his and Priyanka Chopra’s newborn daughter, Malti, has already picked her favorite uncle.

“They’ve got kids of their own, the two older ones,” Nick said of Kevin and Joe during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Franklin Jonas, the youngest of the four of us, he’s 21 now. He’s the favorite uncle by far, of all the uncles."

Nick quipped, "But he’s the closest age to the kids."

Malti -- who was born in January -- is the youngest of the ever-expanding Jonas family, which includes Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s 1-year-old daughter, Willa. Joe and Sophie are also expecting their second child.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Nick also shared that since welcoming his daughter, he's suddenly surrounded by baby experts.

“Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, [or] a doctor,” he joked. “All these PHDs I didn’t know they had.”

Nick and Priyanka shared the news that they welcomed their little girl with a joint statement in January. Then on Mother’s Day, the couple -- who were married in 2018 -- announced that their baby girl finally made it home, after 100-plus days in the NICU.

On Monday, Nick gave an update on life as a new father. "Life is beautiful,” the 29-year-old singer shared during an appearance on the Today show. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

The Voice coach added, “Jonas family keeps growing, a lot of girls, no boys. My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters."