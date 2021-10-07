Nicki Minaj Makes It to the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Reunion -- See the Epic Pics

After previously joking she would be taking over reunion hosting duties from Andy Cohen, the rapper did exactly that. On Thursday, both Minaj and Cohen shared photos of the two of them on the set of the RHOP special.

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life," Minaj wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of her and Cohen.

Cohen also shared a pic, adding, "It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."

Back in July, Minaj posted a promo for the show that featured a Potomac-themed version of her track "Moment for Life," writing, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

The joke turned into reality when her publicist, Joe, told her that Cohen would "gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion" in a screenshot shared on her Instagram Story.

The Bravo host himself told ET he'd be willing to figure something out, saying, "I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women."

"It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I'm totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we're doing," he added.

Candiace Dillard Bassett was all for it. The reality star told ET in August that she'd love to have the rapper deliver eight bars on a remix to her song "Drive Back" in exchange for answering any of her burning RHOP questions.

"The Nicki Minaj saga, because it's ever growing and changing, right? Every day I feel like we're getting new information about, is she going to come to the reunion? Is she not?" Candiace said. "I was live-tweeting last week's episode and she's literally live-tweeting with us and asking for opinions and giving her opinions. I'm going to have no edges. It's too much. It's just too much stress for me."

She also touched on Minaj calling her song "nice" and not taking it as she was throwing shade at her. Hear what she said in the video below.