Nicki Minaj Marks What Would Have Been Her Late Father Robert Maraj's Birthday

Nicki Minaj is mourning the death of her late father, Robert Maraj. The performer took to Instagram on Sunday to mark what would have been her father's birthday.

Maraj died on Feb. 12 after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in New York. He was 64. A 70-year-old man named Charles Polevich was later arrested in connection with the incident, facing charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.

On Sunday, Minaj shared a photo of her father wearing sunglasses and a T-shirt reading "Legends Never Die." "Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much," she captioned the pic. "Rest In Peace. Oh my God. 🙏🏽."

Minaj recently opened up about her father's death in a statement on her website.

"Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," she wrote.

"I find myself wanting to call him all the time," Minaj added. "More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

See more on Minaj in the video below.