Nicki Minaj on Raising Her Son Without a Nanny

Nicki Minaj says she "can't wait" for fans to meet her new son! And, although he's demanding her "undivided attention" she's soaking up every moment of motherhood without the help of a nanny.

ET previously confirmed that Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child on Sep. 30.

On Friday, a Twitter user tagged Minaj while tweeting a meme noting Minaj's decision not to use hired help for her son.

"Why Nicki can't be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. Girl I miss you," the fan wrote.

Minaj then retweeted the post, adding, "Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho."

Another fan responded to Minaj, commending her decision in a tweet which Minaj liked.

"It’s your first child, I totally understand if you don’t want to have a nanny," the user tweeted. "Take in every moment and get a nanny when you need one @NICKIMINAJ.'



Taking in every moment is exactly what she's doing -- and her baby won't have it any other way! Minaj shared that on Thursday evening she had tried to catch up on social media while feeding him, but he wouldn't allow it.

"Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him," she wrote. "He looked @ me & said 'absolutely TF NOT.' He wants his undivided attention chile."

And, while he may not have a nanny, Minaj's son does have a global army of fans who care for him! One fan wondered what it will be like for the boy to grow up sharing his mom with her followers, known as "Barbz.

"Imagine being @NICKIMINAJ ‘s baby and having to share your mom with the barbz," the fan tweeted.

"Lol," Minaj responded while retweeting the post. "Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? He’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mom."

Minaj confirmed the gender of her child in October in a tweet thanking famous friends like Beyonce for their gifts and sharing that she was "madly in love" with her son.

She then marked her first wedding anniversary with Petty by posting a photo of the boy, which adorably showed his tiny feet.

While Minaj was pregnant she filmed a newly-released robot-themed music video with NBA YoungBoy and Mike Will Made It for their collaboration, "What That Speed Bout."

