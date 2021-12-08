Nicki Minaj Poses Nude to Celebrate Her 39th Birthday

Nicki Minaj was feeling herself on her 39th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion she got right down to her birthday suit!

The "Beez In The Trap" rapper left very little to the imagination on Wednesday when she posted a series of nude photos on Instagram. The first picture shows Barbie holding a birthday cake with one hand and covering her breasts with her other hand. A glitzy body chain and earrings are her only accessories.

In the second photo, Minaj bares practically all while sitting naked on a giant teddy bear. She's sporting hot pink hair and a pair of heels as she smiles for the camera.

The last picture goes back to Minaj holding the birthday cake, only this time she's leaning forward and looking away from the camera while holding on to her breasts.

She captioned the photos, "Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀," a reference to Tony Montana's famous line in the 1983 film Scarface. It's not the first time she's paid homage to the Al Pacino film. In her 2018 track "Chun-Li," she rapped, "Oh, I get it. They paintin' me out to be the bad guy. Well, it's the last time you're gonna see a bad guy do the rap game like me."

Minaj's barely-there photoshoot and celebration comes a little over two months after she shared photos of her son's Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party when "Papa Bear" turned one.

Birthday celebrations. It's Minaj's thing.