Nicki Minaj Shares Photos of Son's 'Kung Fu Panda' Themed First Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj's little boy is one years old!

The rapper's son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," recently turned one and had a Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party. Nicki, who shares her baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty, shared photos and video from the celebration on her Instagram on Tuesday.

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda," the proud and happy mom captioned the post.

The couple had close friends and family attend their son's birthday party, with Minaj sharing snaps of their guests and the decorations.

Minaj also shared throwback video and photos of her son over the past year.

In an Instagram Story, Minaj admitted that she didn't realize that they didn't sing Papa Bear "Happy Birthday" or cut the cake until after the guests had left.

"I had to bring the baby out in his pajamas for us to sing to him. Boy u gon get this song whether u like it or not," she wrote, adding she had "the most fun" and that no one ever told her "kids parties were the jump off."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Last month, Minaj shared how motherhood changed her, telling fans on Twitter having her son gave her "more patience & understanding with everyone. He makes me so happy."

When another fan asked if their little boy will be their only child or if they plan to grow their family, she responded, "Grow."

See more on Minaj and her bundle of joy in the video above.