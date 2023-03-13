Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Welcome First Child Together

Celebration is in order! Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers have welcomed their first baby together.

Tortorella and Meyers announced the news on Instagram on Monday, with a series of sweet pics, including a few showing the Younger star hugging Meyers, while she cradles their new bundle of joy.

"Introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella," the actor captioned the slideshow post, which also included a photo of their newborn baby seemingly moments after birth, as Meyers held him close to her. "Welcome to earth little one."

Meyers shared nearly the same collection of photos in a post she shared on Monday as well, in which she reflected on her pregnancy and her birth journey.

"Our long-awaited baby made her entrance to the world on March 5th. Everybody…meet Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella," Meyers wrote. "Kilmer is my grandfathers last name, my mothers maiden. Dove because Tortorella means “turtle dove” and throughout our infertility journey she’s been coming to us through birds. Doves for days."

"We had a beautiful, intense, raw, emotional, fast, safe and healthy homebirth," Meyers continued. "She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings. Last photo is the moment she was born, the 'catch.'"

Meyers concluded, "We wake up every day amazed that we get to finally hold our gift. It was worth every tear, every heartbreak, every needle, doctor and dime. For those still on their journey to parenthood, I see you I love you. For those who have supported us along the way thank you. We are in newborn bliss and completely in love with the dove."

The pair first shared the news that they were expecting back in August, with some sweet pics of the Younger star kissing Meyers' burgeoning baby bump.

The two married in March 2018, before writing about their love story on Them.us, which Tortorella told ET the following April was really important to them, as a queer, polyamorous couple, to offer a new perspective on marriage that goes beyond two straight, cisgender people.

“We’re changing the narrative on non-traditional relationships,” Tortorella said, adding that since coming out as sexually fluid two years ago, they noticed a shift in how people are talking about non-binary identities. “I like to believe I’m empowering the conversation to move toward a more inclusive space. But that’s not the only reason I’m doing it. I’m doing it because of who I am … it’s truth.”

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition to their family!