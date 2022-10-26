Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans Sing 'Say Something' Duet: Listen!

Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans are the musical duo you didn’t know you needed -- until now! On Wednesday, the Welsh actor dropped the pair’s duet, "Say Something." Evans and Kidman cover A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's GRAMMY-winning single for his upcoming album, A Song for You.

Evans begins the hit ballad with his smooth tenor, before he trades verses with Kidman, who enters the song in verse two. The duo, who starred together in Nine Perfect Strangers, carry the rest of the piano-led ballad with each other.

The Beauty and the Beast actor revealed that the idea to have Kidman on the single came after an evening at her house in Australia. Evans shared that after filming Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, accompanied him on the piano while she performed Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

“I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in,” he said in a statement about the evening.

From that moment, the idea to have the Big Little Lies actress on his album was born.

"I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole's voice very well, that I could blend our voices," Evans said. "So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, 'Genius – I couldn't have thought of a better track.'"

Kidman’s vocals were recorded at Urban’s Nashville studio. "He sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it. She was so grateful that I'd asked her. I was, like, grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am! But she's a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special," Evans shared.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of him and Kidman recording the song.

"Say Something, a duet from my new album, A Song For You, featuring the phenomenal @nicolekidman, is out now…. The song is so moving and beautiful to sing," the 43-year-old wrote. "It was an absolute joy to finally hear Nicole’s, and my voice, together on this incredibly emotive track. Thank you again, Nicole, for saying yes to recording with me…! Listen to it by clicking link in my Bio."

Evans’ album, A Song for You -- named after the Donny Hathaway ballad -- features 14 songs. The album is out Nov. 4.

"Say Something" comes after Kidman crashed her husband’s Las Vegas set over the summer. Although the Oscar-winning actress appeared onstage, it was not to sing, just to help her man with his wardrobe.

Kidman put her singing chops on display during her role in Moulin Rouge!, Ryan Murphy’s The Prom and in 2020’s The Undoing.

In 2017, Kidman, who sang backing vocals on Urban’s "The Female," shared why she’s so bashful about stepping behind the mic and how she only did it for her husband.

"I went down [to sing vocals] and I did it because he asked me to," she told ET. "He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing. So I'll sing for him and that's it."