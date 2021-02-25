Nicole Kidman Is Unrecognizable in Throwback Childhood Photo

Little Nic! Nicole Kidman threw it way back on Instagram with an unrecognizable childhood photo of herself.

"Little Nic ➡️ Big Nic," she captioned two images, one of her as a redheaded kid and the other from present day.

In the childhood pic, Kidman, now 53, has thick red hair and is wearing a pretty dress with a green print.

Now the Oscar-winning actress has two little girls of her own -- 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, who she shares with husband Keith Urban.

Last month, Kidman shared a rare video of herself with her youngest daughters, who were running around near the Uluru rock in Australia.

"Just looking back. Wonderful memories. #Uluru 🧡," she wrote at the time.

Kidman rarely opens up about her children, which also includes 28-year-old daughter Isabella and 26-year-old son Connor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. But last April, she did share that she goes to church with Sunday and Faith and that she limits their social media.

"They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram," she told Vanity Fair. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries."