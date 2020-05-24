Nicole Kidman Says She's on the 'Right Track' to Recover After Breaking Her Ankle

Nicole Kidman is on the road to recovery.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update with fans after breaking her ankle. After thanking her fans for their well wishes, Kidman assured them she was almost "back on the right foot."

The 52-year-old actress suffered the injury after rolling her ankle on a pothole, her husband, Keith Urban, revealed last week.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and love ❤️ I'm back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot 😉," Kidman captioned a photo of herself cuddling up to Urban.

"About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle," Urban explained during an appearance on The Project last week. "And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it."

"Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say," he added. "She's been handling it way better than I would've."

The singer further discussed his wife's injury with ET, praising her for attending his recent show at a drive-in theater that he put on for healthcare workers.

"She is a trouper, because there she was last night out there amongst all the folks, huddling around with her boot and her mask on," Urban said.

