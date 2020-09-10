Nicole Kidman Says There's a 'Really Good Idea' for 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Storyline

Cue the Meryl Streep scream! Nicole Kidman is teasing a potential season 3 of her hit HBO series, Big Little Lies. The show's first season was based off the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. The second season came out in 2019.

"Reese [Witherspoon] and I talk or text once a week," Kidman said of her co-star and BLL collaborator in a new interview with Marie Claire Australia. "She’s just moved back to Nashville, and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again."

Witherspoon and Kidman, who are both executive producers on the series, aren't the only stars interested in a potential third season.

"I texted Zoë [Kravitz] and Laura [Dern] and they’re in," Kidman added. "[Writers] David [E. Kelley] and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!"

Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard all picked up Golden Globe Awards for the show's first season in 2018. Kidman was also nominated for her performance this past year.

When Kidman spoke with ET about the possibility of a season 3 back in January at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, she was less encouraging, saying, "It's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality. Sorry to say, but maybe one day.”

She went on to clarify, adding, “We all want to do it, we would love to do it, and we're unbelievably grateful that people want it to happen.”

For more, watch the clip below: