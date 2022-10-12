Nicole Richie Rocks a NSFW Accessory at Sister Sofia's Bachelorette Party in Paris

Sofia Richie’s big sister is helping her go from Miss to Mrs. with a hilarious accessory! On Tuesday, the bride-to-be took to her Instagram story to share a series of photos from her bachelorette party in Paris.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of her older sister, Nicole Richie, rocking a headband with two decorative party favors that aren’t suitable for work -- but perfect for a bachelorette bash. In another picture, Sofia shares a selfie of her rocking the same headband with her sister sitting in the back.

"Omg … we have a theme," she captioned the image. Sofia shared another picture of her friend, Tess Kemper, keeping the theme alive. In a shared image from another guest’s page, Sofia is seen sitting on the floor and drinking a glass of wine, with the headband on her head.

Instagram/sofiarichie

Instagram/sofiarichie

Sofia’s Instagram Stories also included a series of pictures showing off the décor. In one snap, the model shares a photo of the "Miss to Mrs." pillows that are on display on her bed. The story also includes pictures of lavender balloons that are displayed around the room, as well as little flasks with the guests' initials.

In addition to the personalized flasks, Sofia is photographed wearing a sweatshirt that has "Gone Grainge" written inside of the Eiffel Tower.

Over on her account, Sofia shared a picture and her excitement leading up to her big day. "Ready for the best week with my people🤍," she captioned a picture of her looking up at the lavender balloons inside of her decorative hotel room.

Instagram/sofiarichie

Sofia is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Elliot Grainge. The model and the music executive got engaged in April after dating for a year. The couple were friends before making their relationship official. Shortly after their engagement, a source told ET that Sofia’s man has her family’s seal of approval.

"Sofia and Elliot are so excited about their engagement. Their relationship has been serious for a while, so their engagement was not a big surprise to anyone."

As for Sofia’s family and friends, including her father, Lionel Richie, and sister, Nicole, they have given their full approval.

"Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small."