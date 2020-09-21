Nikki and Brie Bella's Babies Are Too Cute in New Cousins Photo Shoot

Their moms have taken part in many photo shoots together and now Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s new sons are getting in on the action! The cousins looked adorably precious while taking part in their first professional shoot together over the weekend.

Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed Matteo, their first child, on July 31. One day later, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed Buddy, joining the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Total Bellas twins shared a sneak peek at the stunning shoot with newborn photographer Shannon Lee on their Instagram Stories.

“This gives me life!” Brie captioned a behind-the-scenes clip showing the babies bundled up in blankets.

Meanwhile, Brie’s daughter, Birdie, “stole the show” in one heartwarming set-up of the three cousins.

“Can’t forget the older sissy!” Nikki wrote. “My heart! It’s soooo melted!”

Instagram/Nikki Bella

Instagram/Nikki Bella

Instagram/Nikki Bella

The two babies were also full of smiles as they enjoyed mat time with their moms and a visit from the girls’ nana on Sunday.

“Our boys 💙💙,” Brie captioned two snaps of the cuties, who were both dressed in gray outfits.

In a second post, she shared a photo of her nana holding and planting a kiss on Buddy’s forehead. “The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!! 🥰,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Nikki also shared a slideshow, which included the girls’ nana enjoying a cuddle with both babies. She also posted a selfie of her and Brie hanging on the floor with their sons.

“Nana visits are the absolute best!!” Nikki captioned the pics.

Nikki and Brie previously talked to ET about expecting at the same time and pregnancy during the pandemic. Check out the interview below.