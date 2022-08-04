Nina Dobrev and Shaun White 'See a Future Together,' Source Says

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s love is going for the gold! The actress and the Olympian’s relationship is showing no sign of slowing down.

"Nina and Shaun are incredibly in love and in it for the long haul,” a source tells ET. “They see a future together and are so grateful for each other.”

The source adds that the pair are the perfect match and things are just “easy.”

“They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common,” the source says. “Things are just easy between them and they have the best time together."

White, 35, and Dobrev, 33, first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. The duo made their love Instagram official two months later. During their romance, the athlete and the actress haven’t been shy about showing off their love for one another.

In March, White gushed about his love, and how they have been supporting each other as he navigates retirement, and she began work on a new film.

"We just met in an interesting way and we're both pretty driven and motivated, so you kinda understand that about one another," he told ET in March. "She's off in Europe right now shooting a movie, I'm here doing my thing, we're gonna meet up when we can, and there's just that understanding there. We can support each other."

He continued, “She really helped me get through this winter season, and now I'm so excited to just be the guy in Europe at the house, just cleaning and cooking, whatever I gotta do. I'm gonna support her. So, we kinda do that tradeoff, which is nice."

In January, a source told ET that the couple was getting “more serious” about their love.

"Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together," the source said. "They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life."