Noah Centineo Departs 'Masters of the Universe’ Movie: Report

Noah Centineo is no longer He-Man.

The 24-year-old actor has exited the upcoming Sony movie, Masters of the Universe, according to multiple reports. It is unknown why the To All the Boys star departed the superhero film. ET has reached out to Centineo and Sony's reps for comment.

"He is no longer attached to that project," a rep for Centineo told Collider, who was first to report the news, on Thursday.

Centineo confirmed on The Tonight Show in April 2019 that he'd be taking on the legendary role. "I'm very excited!" Centineo shared. "It's quite an opportunity."

Masters of the Universe will be based on the beloved Mattel toy line, which spawned a successful animated TV series from 1983 to 1985 and a 1987 film. Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee will direct and write the screenplay. The film will tell the story of Prince Adam, planet Eternia's heir, who uses a magical sword to turn into the powerful warrior, He-Man. As He-Man, the warrior defends his planet and protects Castle Grayskull -- the source of his powers -- from an evil wizard, Skeletor. In the original film, Dolph Lundgren took on the role of He-Man, while Frank Langella was cast as Skeletor.

While talking to ET in 2019, Centineo dished on how he was preparing for the role and his major superhero transformation.

"It's a lot of eating," he told ET on the set of the To All the Boys sequel, P.S. I Still Love You. "You would think it's awesome but it's like, 6,000 calories a day."

"As a person you're supposed to eat like, 2,000 calories a day." he added. "It's great, I'm not complaining, but, you know, if I'm honest, I eat so many eggs."

Centineo may longer be attached to the film, but he has a number of projects in the works. On Wednesday, ET reported that the actor will star in and executive produce a new untitled spy thriller series, which has been picked up by Netflix. According to a press release, the series centers around a fledgling lawyer at the CIA, presumably played by Centineo.

He's also set to star in 2022's Marvel action flick Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson. For more on Centineo, see below.