Noah Centineo Recalls the Humorous 'Black Adam' Scene That Caused Him to Dislocate His Arm Twice (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo is a glutton for punishment. Not only did the Black Adam star dislocate his arm once while filming a running scene, he dislocated it again when he celebrated his arm locking back into place!

The 26-year-old actor recalled the hilarious incident at the Black Adam premiere Wednesday night at Times Square while speaking to ET's Rachel Smith. Centineo said it all started out as a great day and he was doing springs for a scene in the film. But after so many takes, Centineo says he wanted to change it up a bit.

"I was sprinting a lot. I was coming off a sidewalk and there were parked cars and I thought, on the last take, I thought, let me try to [be funny]," he said. "I just wanted to make it funny, you know? We've done it serious so many times, let's see if we can add humor to it, and it was funny because I pretended to hit my knee. I spun around, threw my arm in the air and it [his arm] dislocated completely."

Centineo said he tried to pop it back into the socket, to no avail. The stunt brought production to a screeching halt, and scissors were suddenly required on the set to cut open his Atom Smasher suit. The actor said they struggled to lock his arm back into place, but finally, on the 13th try, his arm locked back into the socket.

"But I was so excited that it went back in that I was like, 'Yeah!!!' and it went right out again," he quipped.

While recounting the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Centineo said the second attempt to get his arm back into place only required three attempts. The actor appeared on the show to promote the DC Comics film, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular character.

Johnson made his San Diego Comic-Con debut back in July, and he didn't come empty-handed. The actor revealed new footage of Black Adam while telling the frenzied audience that the film had finally locked its final cut, just the night prior.

"I can't wait for you to see this movie," Johnson raved before debuting the exclusive footage, which revealed a cameo from Viola Davis, reprising her role as DC boss Amanda Waller. "To be here at Hall H is truly a dream come true."

Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 21.