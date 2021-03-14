Noah Cyrus Breaks Down Over Stepping Out of Sister Miley's Shadow at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Noah Cyrus got emotional over her 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist while speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier on Sunday.

The 21-year-old singer looked incredible in a jaw-dropping white Schiaparelli dress and talked about what the nomination means to her. She broke down in tears when talking about being recognized for her own music after a lifetime of being compared to her famous older sister, Miley Cyrus.

"I think my whole life I've always felt -- I have been -- always compared to my sister," she said. "And it made it really hard for me to grow myself, and have a lot of love for myself. I had none of that. And to be here, and to be here happy for the first time in about five years, is really great, so."

At this point, Noah choked up as she lay her head on her mother, Tish Cyrus', shoulder. Tish talked to ET about the monumental moment for her youngest daughter.

"She had a lot to overcome, you know, with the comparisons and always kind of feeling that way, like, 'I'm not good enough,'" Tish noted. "So, to be nominated for this, for me, like, as soon as I heard about the nomination, I was like, I hope she now understands that she did it her way. She did it with her style of music. She didn't follow anyone else. She did it all on her own and here she is."

Noah also talked about the significance of her dress, which she said she wore in honor of her late grandmother, Loretta, who died in August 2020.

"My mom lost her mom and I lost my grandma last year during the pandemic," she shared. "And it was a really hard time for the whole family and so just being here tonight with my mom and kind of in honor of my grandma, I feel like I'm wearing this heavenly dress from Schiaparelli and I feel like I kind of got her angel wings on me."