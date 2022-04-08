Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer Reveal Their Dream Casting for 'Wicked' Film (Exclusive)

Wicked fans are already eager for the upcoming film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, but there's still plenty of roles to cast before director John M. Chu's production can begin defying gravity!

Thank goodness, ET got a chance to speak with original Wicked Broadway cast members Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer at the recent premiere of their new project together, the Disney+ musical Better Nate Than Ever. The couple actually met while working on Wicked together -- Butz originated the role of Fiyero, the love interest who comes between Elphaba and Glinda, while Federer played the original Nessarose, Elphaba's sister -- and have been married since 2007.

"I'm excited to see it," Federer said of the upcoming film adaptation. "I'm excited that the people who can't make it to whatever local theater or New York theater get to see it."

"It's wild to think about, and it does make me feel very old to think that they are already making a movie... It's gonna be huge," Butz agreed, praising the show's story and songs for remaining so "popular" since its 2003 debut.

As for dream casting for Fiyero? Federer stood by her man, immediately declaring, "Norbert Leo Butz," but also had another possible idea.

"Timothee Chalamet," she offered, to which Butz immediately agreed. "I was just going to say that, 'cause I bet he could sing," he added.

As for a possible cameo he'd like to make, Butz offered, "Maybe I could be, like, some professor at the University."

ET spoke with Chu at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month, where he said he was open to any and all cameos from the original cast members, including the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, and Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth.

"The door is always open. Are you kidding?" the director said. "I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing. They've been so gracious... They’ve only been supportive and kind."

See more on the upcoming adaptation in the video below!