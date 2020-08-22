Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Complete Your At-Home Bar for Less Than $100

Be your own bartender by stocking up on essentials to complete your at-home bar. Whether you're a wine lover, whiskey enthusiast or mixologist, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has you covered on discounts on at-home bar staples -- wine glasses and decanters to chillable drink stones and a cocktail set -- that'll have your at-home bar set-up looking top-notch. Every deal is as stylish as it is affordable, too -- each under $100.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

See all at-home bar essentials on sale at Nordstrom. And even though you're at home, remember to drink responsibly.

For Wine Lovers

For Whiskey Drinkers

For Mixologists