Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings for Lounging and Working Out

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview and pre-sale is live! And among the thousands of items that will be marked down when the event officially starts, we've found tons of leggings from brands we love for both exercising and lounging.

Spanx, Nike, Adidas, Alo and Halogen are just a few of the top brands offering comfy leggings for less. Regular, petite and plus sizes -- plus an assortment of colors -- are all in the mix. Leggings have always been part of our go-to wardrobe, and that's true now more than ever. So why not add a few more pairs to your collection? Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog. Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels.

All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels. Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Below, shop the leggings we're loving at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.