Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Designer Items and Up to 70% Off Clearance

Two major sales are happening right now at Nordstrom. Shop the designer clearance section and save up to 60% on high-end apparel, shoes, accessories handbags for women and men. Plus, the department store just kicked off a surprise sale on their regular clearance section -- take up to 70% off women's, men's, shoes, accessories, kids and home categories through July 19.

Looking for designer goods? Save now on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie and Stella McCartney. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. If you're not in the market for high-end items, the regular clearance section offers top brands like AG, Eloquii, Good American, Rag & Bone, Anthropologie Home, Canada Goose and so many more. Shipping and returns at Nordstrom are always free.

In addition to these current sales, be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The can't-miss shopping event will begin in August, with online previews starting on July 24.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.