Normani Releases Vulnerable New Track 'Fair' -- Listen!

Normani is showing her most vulnerable side.

On Friday, the singer released her new single, "Fair," a soft-voiced track lamenting the aching pain that comes with loss. "Is it fair that you moved on, ‘cause I swear that I haven’t?" Normani confesses in the emotionally charged refrain. "Is it right that you've grown, and I'm still stuck in habits? 'Cuz I'm finding it strange, that you're better than average. Heart didn't break down the middle...tell me how did that happen?"

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light," Normani shared in a statement. "Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully, this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back."

"Fair" serves as the follow-up to Normani's critically acclaimed "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B, which dominated the charts following its release in July, and hit the No. 1spot on Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B Radio Chart.

When ET spoke with the singer after she won Video of the Year at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards in November, she vowed that fans waiting for her debut album should be on the lookout because the "summer is going to be lit."

"I wanna tell you that summer is going to be lit," the singer said when asked about her debut. "We're doing everything! I’m ready to perform, I miss performing."

It looks like the 25-year-old singer is making good on her promise! "Fair" is now available to stream.