North West Draws on Sleeping Baby Brother Psalm's Face in Epic Holiday Prank

North West is the queen of holiday pranks! In the latest video, posted on the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian, the 9-year-old had some fun at the expense of her younger brother, 3-year-old Psalm.

In the clip, Dean Martin’s "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let it Snow!" plays while North holds up a KKW Beauty eyeliner. In the video, North uses the tool to draw on her brother’s face while he is sound asleep. At the end of the clip, North pans the camera out to show an Elf on a Shelf sitting next to Psalm.

Putting the blame on the holiday doll, North captioned the video, "Elf on the Shelf ha ha."

North has been having some fun pulling pranks on her family while on her holiday break. Last week, Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter pulled the ultimate prank on her sleeping mom.

In a video captioned, "The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha," North walks down the hallway and into her mother’s room holding an eyebrow razor. After doing the motions on her mother’s face, she wakes her up.

As Kim opens her eyes and sees the filter -- which removes her eyebrows -- she quickly reacts. "North, this not funny," the Kardashians star says.

In addition to North and Psalm, Kim and Kanye also share Saint, 7, and Chicago, 4.

This year, North has been showing off her special effects makeup skills. In August, North went all out as she turned her mom and some of her family members into minions, while earlier this month, North got into the holiday spirit by turning her mother into The Grinch.

In June, Kim shared that her daughter’s hobby was a big part of her ninth birthday celebration. During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the social media star revealed that her daughter wanted her friends to learn how to do spooky special effects makeup.

"So, she’s really into special effects makeup," Kim shared. "She does really good wounds and scars ..she’s really good at it. So, she was taking classes. So, she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So, I took them out camping in the wilderness."