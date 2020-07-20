Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

Get a variety five-pack of non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks to wear when you are out in public, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, for just $12.50. Each five-pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with elastic over-the-ear straps and a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.

Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adults and face masks for kids. We'll keep you up to date on which are available to ship out as soon as possible.

Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.