Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Have 'Talked About Getting Engaged,' Source Says

Romance is in the air! It seems that things are getting serious between Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

A source tells ET that "Olivia and Christian are serious and very in love," after dating for just over two years.

"They have been thinking about taking their relationship to the next level and have talked about getting engaged," the source adds. "Christian is really close with Olivia's family and her sisters love him."

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the 25-year-old Carolina Panthers running back recently turned heads online when they packed on the PDA in some Valentine's Day posts Culpo shared to Instagram.

"My best friend ❤️❤️❤️ happy Valentine’s Day baby" Culpo captioned a black-and-white snapshot showing the cute swimsuit-clad couple locking lips on the beach.

Culpo had McCaffrey have not shied away from sharing their relationship -- and impressive physiques -- with their fans and followers over the course their romance.

From kissing on the beach, to kissing over a romantic dinner date, to kissing at a photoshoot, the couple certainly have a flair for PDA.