Olivia Jade Talks 'DWTS' Support From Sister Bella and Candace Cameron Bure (Exclusive)

Olivia Jade is getting through Dancing With the Stars with the support of her loved ones! The 21-year-old YouTuber and daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli made her debut on the ABC dance competition show on Monday night with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The pair earned a 25 out of 40 for the night, and lots of compliments from the judges.

"I am just really excited to be on this show. I'm still processing everything," Olivia told ET's Lauren Zima after the performance. "It was exhilarating and surreal." A longtime fan of the show, she added that performing herself has been "unreal."

Olivia, who is likely best known for her family's college admissions scandal, is ready for this new chapter in her life. "I just like to speak very sensitively on this subject because when I take a step back and I really look at what's going on in the world -- do I have it that hard? -- No," she said.

"But just being a human, obviously, you know, going through everything that happened, it was difficult at times. I'm really excited to start a new chapter, show a different side of myself, and I think Dancing With the Stars is a great chance for that," she continued.

One thing that's helped Olivia along the way has been the love and support of family and friends. Her sister, Bella Rose, was in the audience at Monday's show and even made some sacrifices to be there.

"She actually is coming to every show on Monday. She's in acting school, and she cancelled one of her classes to come to make all the Monday shows, so talk about the best support system," Olivia gushed of her sibling.

Val agreed that having some audience support can make all the difference.

"It's a game changer," he told ET. "When you have those people in the stands, it's different... at home is one thing but having it there, it just gives you purpose beyond just nervousness and the last thing it allows you to have a good time because you know the people you all love are right there."

Another person in Olivia's corner is actress Candace Cameron Bure, who co-starred with her mom on Fuller House and who competed on DWTS in season 18, coming in third. Candace encouraged her fans on Instagram to vote for Olivia on Instagram on Monday.

Prior to her DWTS debut, Olivia spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the iHeartRadio Music Festival about Candace's support and advice.

"The best advice is just being patient with yourself and knowing that you're going to have these hard moments but you will overcome them, and if you don't, then you get to switch it up," Olivia recalled Candace telling her. "And you work with your partner and they want you to look good, and they want you to learn and be successful."

