Olivia Munn on How Her Pregnancy Changed Her Body and Her Postpartum Struggles

Olivia Munn is getting real about her postpartum struggles. The 41-year-old actress, who welcomed son Malcolm with her boyfriend, John Mulaney, in late 2021, has been candid about the ups and downs of new motherhood. 

On Wednesday, she posted a smiling selfie, giving a thumbs up on her Instagram Stories, and sharing, "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post-party anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself. Hope I can keep it up."

This isn't the first time Munn has kept it real about the highs and lows of being a new mom. She's also been very vocal about her breastfeeding struggles with a low milk supply. After taking multiple steps to increase her supply, Munn shared that she felt like she was "failing." 

"None of it worked! I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing," she wrote. "I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby."

Thankfully, Munn realized these things weren't true. "But then I said f**k it! Breastfeeding is good, and so is formula," she noted, sharing videos of baby Malcolm doing both. "To the mamas out there - do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

