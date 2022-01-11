Olivia Munn Shares New Photo of Baby Son Being Snuggled By Dad John Mulaney

Father-son snuggles! John Mulaney is embracing fatherhood -- literally. The 39-year-old comedian welcomed his son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, with his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, last month.

On Monday, Munn, 41, shared a sweet new photo of Mulaney with his little boy. In the picture, the former Saturday Night Live writer is holding up the little guy and giving him a kiss on his neck as Malcolm's blue eyes look up, presumably at the family's Christmas tree, which is seen in a reflection in the photo.

"The smooshiest smoosh 💋," Munn captioned the pic, adding, "(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈)."

The family has been enjoying a lot of quality time together since welcoming their newest addition. Munn previously shared funny pics of Mulaney holding Malcolm in a cooking pot, and writing, "Lol Daddy's new bánh bao recipe."

Mulaney first shared the news of his son's arrival on Christmas Eve, writing, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

