Olivia Newton-John Remembered By John Travolta, Husband John Easterling on Her Birthday

The memory of Olivia Newton-John was beautifully honored on Monday on what would have been her 74th birthday. Both her husband, John Easterling, as well as her former Grease co-star, John Travolta, penned touching tributes to her on Instagram.

For Easterling, he chose to reflect on the wonderful times he spent with the late actress before she died in August.

"I remember the first birthday when we were together and I took Olivia on a week-long adventure in the Out Islands of the Bahamas surrounded by a beautiful, peaceful, spectacular turquoise water," he wrote, noting that they chose to stay in a secluded house with no roads, that required boat travel for anything they would need.

“There are so many islands there you almost always have an island in sight when you’re out on your boat. It was private, it was wonderful, and we would take the boat to uninhabited islands and beach it and just explore – just the two of us,” he continued.

More in depth, Easterling recalled one specific adventure from the trip, writing, “One day we took the boat up to Great Guana Cay and on the return trip the wind started picking up , the clouds started rolling in, the sea got really choppy and turned grey and then the rain came.”

Noting that the boat they were traveling on was “rolling and slamming into the waves,” he added, “Olivia got behind me holding tight as I was navigating this 23-foot-runabout with a centre consul.”

Easterling shared that “as quickly as the storm started, the winds died down, the rain stopped, the sun poked through and the seas turned back to that beautiful turquoise,” and that they were greeted by dolphins and a rainbow.

“Olivia looked at me like I was a superhero and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck," he continued. “As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this – and that’s the way we lived our life.”

He concluded his touching post, writing, “Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday day with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural. Happy Birthday Honey – I love you!”

Travolta, meanwhile, shared a photo from Grease on his Instagram Stories simply saying, “Happy birthday my Olivia.”

Easterling announced the passing of Newton-John in August. In a statement on social media, he wrote: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Travolta also mourned the loss of the beloved actress that same day. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"