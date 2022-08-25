Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden to Sing 'Uptown Girl' and 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo may only be 19 years old, but she just had a monumental career moment -- performing with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. Rodrigo surprised fans at the New York City venue on Wednesday night when she took the stage with the 73-year-old iconic singer to perform her hit, "Deja Vu," and his 1983 classic, "Uptown Girl."

In video from the concert, Joel adoringly introduced Rodrigo from behind his piano, saying, “I love her music — and so do my kids." Playing the piano, Joel let Rodrigo have the spotlight for "Deja Vu," in which he's mentioned in the lyrics when she sings, "I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel / 'Cause you played her 'Uptown Girl' / You're singing it together."

Olivia Rodrigo performs "deja vu" alongside Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden https://t.co/0mBVBoEib1 pic.twitter.com/yUFTrH7ySE — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2022

After that, Joel took center stage with Rodrigo for a duet of "Uptown Girl."

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform a duet of "Uptown Girl" at Madison Square Garden https://t.co/0mBVBoEib1 pic.twitter.com/r4gVU2KrVv — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2022

Rodrigo commemorated the epic night on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I SANG WITH BILLY JOEL AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TODAY ARE U KIDDING," alongside a video. She later posted a selfie with Joel and gushed, "Biggest honor ever still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!!"

There was just as much excitement on Joel's Instagram page as well. "Good 4 u if you made it to @thegarden tonight! @oliviarodrigo hit the stage as Billy Joel’s surprise guest," a photo from their joint performance was captioned.

Another snap of the two noted that Wednesday night marked Joel's "82nd residency show at MSG!"

This wasn't the first fan-girl moment Rodrigo has had since getting her start in 2019 on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After her 2021 song, "Driver's License," became one of the biggest hits of the year -- and won her a GRAMMY for Best Solo Pop Performance -- it was played in its entirety during a Saturday Night Live sketch about it.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Drivers License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Drivers License,'" she told RADIO.com afterwards. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."