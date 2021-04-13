Olivia Rodrigo Shares Track Listing for Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo just shared some exciting music news with fans!

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star announced the name and release date of her debut album on Tuesday. Titled Sour, the singer-actress' first LP will be released on May 21. Rodrigo, 18, also posted the full track list, which includes previously released songs "Drivers License" and "Deja Vu."

"My debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh," Rodrigo wrote alongside the album's cover art. The new pic shows her posing against a purple backdrop, with stickers all over her face. If you look closely, you can also see that the word "sour" is written out in black-and-white letter stickers, and placed on her tongue.

Fans and friends alike couldn't help but share their excitement in the comments section.

Things have been great for the rising star ever since the release of her debut single, "Drivers License." The viral song made Rodrigo the youngest artist to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her follow-up to the mega-popular single was just as well received.

Like "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" takes the perspective of someone addressing a former lover who's moved on with someone new -- and has fans speculating about who it's about!

Additionally, Rodrigo is gearing up for the second season of HSMTMTS, which will arrive in less than two months.

"I am excited for the fans to see season 2 of the show because I think they will get to see our characters' growth and trajectory in a deeper way," Rodrigo told ET. "I also can't wait for them to hear this really special song I wrote for an episode."

