Olivia Rodrigo Wows Fans In Her 'Saturday Night Live' Debut With Powerful 'Drivers License' Performance

Olivia Rodrigo is opening her heart to the world on live TV.
After her song "Drivers License" played a central role in a sketch earlier this season, the young singer took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend to deliver a live performance of her hit single.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star made her SNL debut, and wowed fans as she belted out "Drivers License," hitting the high-notes and slaying the emotional, heartbreaking tune.
The number opened with Rodrigo, rocking a pink dress and sitting atop a grand piano, before coming into her own true power and owning the stage.
After her first number, fans took to Twitter to share their love and support for the young singer, and heaped praise on her dynamic debut number.
For her second number, Rodrigo delivered another captivating performance of her new single, "good 4 u," which fans embraced with equal enthusiasm.
For more on Rodrigo's new music, check out the video below.
Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
