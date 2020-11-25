'One Day At a Time' Looking for a New Home After Getting Cancelled at Pop

One Day at a Time is once again looking for a new home. The family sitcom was cancelled at Pop, ET has learned -- marking the show's second cancellation.

Once Day at a Time -- which is a reimagined reboot of the 1975 Norman Lear sitcom of the same name -- was picked up at Pop in 2019 following its cancellation by Netflix after three seasons.

The fourth season of the acclaimed comedy premiered March 24 on Pop, and came to an end in June. Pop has now decided to not order more episodes.

ViacomCBS, which owns Pop, aired Season 4 episodes on their TVLand channel as well, and later aired reruns on CBS in October. It's unclear at this time why the network and its parent company have chosen not to pick it up for another season.

Meanwhile, the show's production company, Sony Pictures Television, is reportedly planning on shopping the sitcom to other networks, according to Variety.

While One Day at a Time never found massive ratings success, it was a hit with critics and developed a dedicated fandom during it's time on the air.

The news of the cancellation comes one day after series star Justina Machado finished in fourth place in the season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars. Check out the video below for more on the actress' DWTS journey.