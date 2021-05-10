Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's Mental Health Docuseries 'The Me You Can't See' Coming to Apple TV Plus

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are bringing conversations about mental health to Apple TV+. The streaming service officially announced the pair's long-awaited docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, on Monday.

The series will feature illuminating interviews with mental health experts as well as public figures who have struggled with and worked to overcome their own mental health issues.

According to Apple TV+'s official announcement, the series will feature the media mogul and the British philanthropist as they "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles."

The series will feature appearances and discussions with celebs, experts and athletes including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, and many others.

"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," Winfrey shared in a press release. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

The Duke of Sussex said of the upcoming project, “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels -- and is -- very personal."

"Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty," Harry added in his statement.

The Me You Can’t See premieres on Apple TV+ on May 21.