Oprah Winfrey Weighs in on If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Attend the Coronation

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think," she said. "That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

Oprah, who attended the couple's 2018 wedding and interviewed them in a bombshell television event, went on to note that Harry and Meghan "haven't asked me my opinion" about the situation.

Oprah's statement comes after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told ET that the couple has been invited to the May coronation via email.

"The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the rep said. "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

While Harry and Meghan, who are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have yet to make a decision about their attendance, a source previously told ET that Charles wants the couple there for his big day.

"Of course Charles wants his son at the coronation. It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there," the source said. "King Charles wants to mend the relationship within the family."

Another source later told ET that "King Charles very much wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren at his coronation."

"Despite any issues in the past or difficulties that have arisen based on what was released in Harry's book, Charles loves his son. He wants both his children at his side for such a momentous occasion," the source said. "The family wants the king to be happy and having his son travel from America for such a pivotal moment in his life will make Charles happy."

"Harry will be welcomed by his family because it's important to his father," the source added. "There won't be any outward signs of friction or attention on past family squabbles. Everyone wants to ensure the focus is on the coronation."