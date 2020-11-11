Orlando Bloom Opens Up About New Foster Dog Following Dog Mighty's Death

Orlando Bloom is ready to reveal the new love in his life! The 43-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday evening to post a sweet photo of himself cuddling in bed with his new dog, Buddy.

"Time for a #cutedog photo 💙❤️ plz meet BUDDY a one year old something and something mix 🙌," he captioned the shot, in which his chest tattoo he got earlier this year in honor of his late dog, Mighty, is visible. "Nothing can replace Mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart."

Bloom, who welcomed his daughter, Daisy, with his fianceé, Katy Perry, this summer, went on to encourage his fans to consider fostering a dog.

"If you've never fostered or are considering, I'd highly recommend it - it leaves two beings better off and remember what they say, 'Never judge a book by its cover,'" he wrote, also sharing a before photo of the fluffy white dog looking significantly more mangy.

Bloom was spotted out with Buddy earlier this week, shopping for pet supplies in Montecito, California.

The Carnival Row star was very open about his grieving process on social media following the July death of Mighty.

"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he wrote at the time.