Orlando Bloom Sheds a 'Tear of Joy' Over Katy Perry's Inauguration Performance

In his post, Bloom shared a video from Perry's finale performance and the moments immediately after.

"That was awesome, baby," Bloom says in the clip. "Great job, baby."

After a sweet kiss between the pair, Perry tells her fiancé, "I love you."

In addition to the clip, Bloom wrote a sweet message for the singer, whom he popped the question to in 2019 and welcomed a daughter with last August.

"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love," Bloom wrote. "One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

Perry also shared a video of her performance on Instagram, which got some love from Bloom's ex, Miranda Kerr. "You're amazing," commented Kerr, who shares a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom.

Perry additionally shared pics showing off her Thom Browne-designed outfit, which featured a winter white cashmere coat and train, as well as a silk satin corset and skirt. The outfit had both red and navy button detailing.

In one of the pics Perry posted, she and Bloom are adorably mid-giggle.

In addition to Perry's epic performance, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons all wowed during their time on stage for the Celebrating America special.

Watch the video below for more inauguration performances.