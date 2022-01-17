Oscar Isaac Embraces the Chaos In Mind-Bending 1st 'Moon Knight' Trailer -- Watch!

Marvel's latest superhero series is getting dark. Literally, it's about a vigilante who operates at night and hears voices.

Disney+ dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Marvel studios series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the titular hero.

Moon Knight is secretly Marc Spector, a mercenary who may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the Moon God after being left for dead in the Egyptian desert.

However, it may all be in his head, as he also suffers from dissociative identity disorder. In the comics, Spector has used his various identities to fight crime, but they've also been one of his biggest obstacles for obtaining any sort of normal life.

That is readily apparent in the first trailer, which shows us quite a bit about Spector's mental burdens and keeps his super-heroics largely under wraps.

"I've got a sleep disorder. I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," a disturbed Spector explains, as we see him struggling with visions he can't explain.

Ethan Hawke, meanwhile, appears to play something of a long-haired messianic figure with kneeling acolytes. Hawke's quietly menacing character tells Spector (or one of Spector's personalities), "There's chaos in you. Embrace the chaos."

During Disney Investor Day, Feige likened the series to Indiana Jones and revealed that each of Marc Spector's identities will be depicted as a "very distinct" character.

Moon Knight was first announced by Feige during 2019's D23 Expo, with the Marvel boss teasing it as "a new action-adventure series" and "something very unique and exciting for us," while head writer Jeremy Slater (Netflix's Umbrella Academy) promises "one hell of a ride." While this marks Isaac's official entrée into the MCU, he previously starred as the titular big bad in Fox's X-Men Apocalypse.

With the incredibly high bar set by original Marvel series on Disney+ -- including WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye -- Moon Knight has some big expectations to live up to. If this trailer is any indication, it has the potential to raise the bar even higher.

Moon Knight is set to premiere March 30 on Disney+.