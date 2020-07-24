'Outer Banks' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Good news, Outer Banks fans! The YA hit has officially been renewed for season 2 on Netflix.

Netflix announced the news on Friday. Series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten are all set to reprise their roles.

Outer Banks -- a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina -- premiered in April and is streaming now. ET spoke with both 27-year-old Stokes (John B.) and 22-year-old Cline (Sarah Cameron) that month -- who are also a couple off-screen -- and they broke down the insane finale. (Click here for spoilers!)

"I mean, it's cool because depending on what happens, it leaves the entire world of Outer Banks to what could happen next," Stokes said. "Which is fun, not just for us as actors who had the opportunity to kind of explore what could be... but now we know where the gold is, so I think it's an exciting time to give it to the world and say what are John B. and Sarah really going to get into now. We thought it was dark and dirty then but it's gonna get real."

They also talked about where their characters' romance stands in season 2.

"I mean, when you look at the timeline, they've only really been together for, like, a week," Cline pointed out. "So, you have these two kids who are obviously madly in love with each other and they're headed to the Bahamas... It feels like there's this great opportunity to show the honeymoon phase of this."

"You know, this relationship where they run away from home and they're in this vacation destination and everything seems fine, and then all of a sudden just like, the drama hits... everything catches up to them," she added. "I think they are definitely gonna go through some challenges."

Watch the video below for more: