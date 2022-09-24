'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: Poguelandia Reigns Supreme

The Pogues are back in town -- or perhaps more aptly, beginning island life! Netflix released its first trailer for season 3 of Outer Bankson Saturday, offering fans a glimpse of the deserted island where John B and his loyal crew found themselves stranded at the end of season 2.

"My pops always said, 'Nothing good comes easy,'" John B says in a voiceover at the start of the trailer. "Question is, what are you willing to do to win?"

Season 2 of Netflix's hit teen drama ended with a brawl atop a boat that the Pogues narrowly escaped via lifeboat. They used the raft to find a deserted island they soon nicknamed Poguelandia, and by the looks of season 3's trailer, it appears they've yet to be found.

Fans will also expect a few more questions to be answered with the new release: What happened to Big John, who was found alive in last season's final scene? The trailer doesn't give much away on that front, but does offer a few glimpses of the golden cross that the Pogues left behind when they escaped the boat.

"How far will you go to get your treasure?" John B asks.

During the release of season 2, audiences reveled in the off-screen love of former couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovebirds John B and Sarah onscreen. The two started dating after meeting during season 1, but called it quits toward the end of last year. Though E! later reported that the actors are now totally fine spending time together -- and there were even rumors of a rekindled love -- their characters will have a lot of unresolved drama to navigate in season 3.

In addition to Stokes and Cline, Outer Banks stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, and Drew Starkey. Per the trailer, season 3 will be released sometime in 2023.