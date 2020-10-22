Ozuna, Black Eyed Peas and J. Rey Soul Pump Up the Billboard Latin Music Awards With 'Mamacita'

Ozuna, the Black Eyed Peas & J. Rey Soul rocked the Billboard Latin Music Awards! The group took the stage for a dynamic performance of "Mamacita" on Wednesday night.

Ozuna, who is the show's most-nominated artist with 14 nods, performed his new song, "Despeinada" on a stunning set before Soul and the Black Eyed Peas emerged to sing "Mamacita." Taboo and apl.de.ap were both present for the performance, while Will.i.am appeared virtually.

BEP, Soul and Ozuna each appeared on their own stage at the ceremony, but their performance filled up the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida -- and had the audience on their feet.

Ozuna later returned to the stage towards the end of the awards ceremony to debut his song "Gracias."

Once again surrounded by an impressive setup, Ozuna concluded his endearing performance by bringing out his two kids; son Juan and daughter Sofia.

✨ @ozuna nos encoge el corazón junto a sus hijos durante el estreno de la canción "Gracias" en los #Billboards2020. pic.twitter.com/LY0KaHcZ7p — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) October 22, 2020

In a recent interview with ET, the Black Eyed Peas opened up about exploring new genres and expanding their reach in music, especially with their new album, Translation.

"I was in the gym the other day and [Epic Records CEO] Sylvia Rhone was like, 'Will, as a black man, name another producer that competes in pop over multiple decades and switches genres and succeeds in every genre that they competed in," Will.i.am said, referencing their success in everything from electronic dance music to pop, and now Latin. "Like, Black Eyed Peas is a black group. You got two black guys and a Latin, and that is as urban as it gets."

"We're switching genres ... aiming at different demographics, and succeeding in every way," he added. "So, it feels really good to have success and to collaborate with great artists like J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna on this new Translation record."

